‘Cuddle contact’ voted word of the year in Flanders
Tuesday, 15 December 2020
'Cuddle contact' was voted word of the year 2020 in Flanders. Credit: Pixabay
‘Cuddle contact’ has been voted the word of the year in Flanders in an election by Van Dale, the makers of the Dutch dictionary.
A cuddle contact is the person, apart from any family members, whom you’re allowed to have close (physical) contact with. It was first used by Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke at a Consultatiive Committee press conference. The word even made international news.
The word won more than half of the 25,000 votes, coming in at 53.2%. The second and third place – ‘covidioot’ (covidiot) and ‘hoestschaamte’ (coughing shame) – were far behind, with 8.7% and 7.3% of the votes respectively.
In the Netherlands, the word ‘anderhalvemetersamenleving’ (metre-and-a-half society) received the most votes.