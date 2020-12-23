   
Kanye West spotted in Antwerp
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
    Kanye West spotted in Antwerp

    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    American rapper Kanye West spent a few days in Antwerp last week, on a flying visit to work on the release of a new model Nike trainer.

    West was staying at the Julien hotel close to the city’s cathedral, where a suite starts at €349 a night. According to reports, the star and would-be presidential candidate was in Antwerp to work on his new trainers campaign, and may also have found time to discuss his collaboration with Gap.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Davy Schellemans (@veranda_antwerp)


    During his visit, West also called in on interior architect and antiques dealer Axel Vervoordt, who worked on the homes of West and wife Kim Kardashian in Paris and Los Angeles. The two men met at the fine art fair TEFAF in Maastricht, where Vervoordt was an exhibitor.

    Kanye’s visit to Antwerp was done without publicity, and was only revealed when restaurant chef Davy Schellemans posted a photo of himself with the rapper in Schellemans’ restaurant Veranda, in the neighbourhood of the old slaughterhouse of Antwerp.

    It is not clear, reports De Standaard, whether West ate at the restaurant – which would be illegal under current Covid-19 restrictions – or was simply picking up food to go.

