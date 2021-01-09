   
Town of Lier apologises for 430-year-old witchcraft trial
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 January, 2021
Latest News:
Town of Lier apologises for 430-year-old witchcraft trial...
4 in 5 infections among children do not...
EMA could decide on Oxford vaccine by end...
Belgium extends lockdown measures for 2 more weeks...
Belgium will also vaccinate minors against Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 January 2021
    Town of Lier apologises for 430-year-old witchcraft trial
    4 in 5 infections among children do not happen at school, study shows
    EMA could decide on Oxford vaccine by end of January
    Belgium extends lockdown measures for 2 more weeks
    Belgium will also vaccinate minors against Covid-19
    Belgium announces new, faster, vaccination strategy
    EU vaccines strategy on right track but rollout in member states slow
    Covid-19: Seasonal farm-workers labour on, even in quarantine
    KFC fights Brussels closure following redevelopment plans
    Pfizer’s vaccine should also work against UK coronavirus variant, results show
    Rising Covid-19 cases in Brussels ‘very likely’ due to returning travellers
    Belgium in Brief: Bonus Round (for Belgian Vaccines)
    Pfizer employees in Belgium will be vaccinated next week
    Parliament agrees to consider extending January sales
    300 million extra doses: EU doubles Covid-19 vaccine order from Pfizer
    Belgium gains 20% more vaccines by using ‘bonus dose’
    England requires negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from next week
    Brussels court rejects extradition of Catalan politician to Spain
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to fall, but more slowly now
    Thousands returned to Belgium with coronavirus, expert warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Town of Lier apologises for 430-year-old witchcraft trial

    Saturday, 09 January 2021
    The Grote Markt in Lier © Stad Lier

    The municipality of Lier in Antwerp province is about to issue an official apology for a witchcraft scare in the late 16th century which led to the execution of Belgium’s last alleged witch.

    The eagle-eyed visitor to the town today, best known for its ornamental flower-clock, might spot a memorial stone on the main square, commemorating the burning at the stake of the ‘last witch of Lier’ on 20 January 1590.

    Her name was Cathelyne Van den Bulcke, a woman from the small town of Nijlen between Lier and Herentals. Cathelyne had an unfortunate past: her mother had been burned as a witch before her, and rumours of witchcraft had followed here from Nijlen to Lier – a distance of less than 10km that in those days must have seemed like an emigration.

    On her arrest in November 1589, her advocate had made allusion to the rumours current in the countryside where she lived of witchcraft and her involvement. Witnesses for the prosecution, including two neighbours attempting to buy off accusations against themselves, alleged she had been unable to remember her Christian prayers, and had been involved in the sudden illness of a horse and a fire that destroyed a local home.

    Cathelyne was found guilty after admitting her guilt under torture, and she as burned at the stake on the main square in Lier in January 1590, after first having been granted the grace of being strangled.

    In November last year a group of supporters organised on Facebook obtained from the municipal authorities a promise that the memorial stone to ‘the last witch of Lier’ would be replaced with a new description. The town will also issue a formal apology for the miscarriage of justice,

    Those trials were described in detail at the time and there is a straight line between the city council then and now,” said Rik Verwaest (N-VA), councillor for museums, heritage and tourism.

    Even though it has been so long since anyone was directly hurt by it, formal apologies are certainly still in order.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times