   
Michelin 2021: Belgium gets new three-star restaurant
Monday, 11 January, 2021
    Michelin 2021: Belgium gets new three-star restaurant

    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium has a new three-star restaurant in the Michelin Guide for 2021, the dining guide announced on Monday.

    Restaurant Zilte in Antwerp, from chef Viki Geunes was awarded three Michelin stars by the prestigious restaurant guide.

    “In these bizarre times, we certainly did not expect it,” Geunes said in a first reaction during the livestream. “We dream of opening very soon. But this is the ultimate dream of a chef.”

    Additionally, Peter Goossens’ Hof van Cleve in Kruisem retains its three stars. “It is not nice that we are all closed, but it is nice to keep our three stars,” Goossens said. “I hope we can cook again soon.”

    Two new restaurants were also awared two stars: restaurant Castor of Maarten Bouckaert in Beveren-Leie, and Bartholomeus by Bart Desmidt and Philip Vandamme in Knokke-Heist.

    Additionally, ten Belgian restaurants received a first Michelin-star.

    Libertine by chef Dominique Tondeurs, in Erpe (East-Flanders)
    Willem Hiele, with his restaurant of the same name, in Koksijde (West-Flanders)
    Melchior by chef Gilles Melchior, in Tienen (Flemish-Brabant)
    Boo Raan by chef Dokkoon Kapueak, in Knokke-Heist (West-Flanders)
    L’Envie by chef David Grosdent, in Zwevegem (West-Flanders)
    Le Pré des Oréades by chef Nicolas Bodart, in Liège (Liège)
    Lettres Gourmandes by Christophe Lambert, in Montignies-Saint-Christophe (Hainaut)
    Bar Bulot by chef Pieter Lefevere, in Bruges (West-Flanders)
    Attablez-vous by chef Charles Jeandrain, in Namur (Namur)
    Le Pristine by chefs Chris Blom and Thomas d’Hooge, owned by well-known chef Sergio Herman, in Antwerp (Antwep).

    A total of 13 restaurants lost their stars, most of them due to a closure, including the two-star business Sea Grill in Brussels, Chambre Séparée by Kobe Desramaults in Ghent, Bij Lam & Yin in Antwerp and The Glorious in Antwerp.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times