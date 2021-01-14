Coronavirus: summer festivals could get go-ahead by mid-March
Credit: Belga
Flemish culture minister Jan Jambon has agreed with the festival sector to decide by mid-March at the latest whether or not the summer festivals will be organised this year, he told the Flemish parliament on Thursday.
Summer festivals could not take place last year due to the coronavirus crisis. As for this year, Jambon first wants to get a clearer picture of the progress of the vaccination against Covid-19.