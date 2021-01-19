Bozar Fire: Centre will close and assess damage

Bozar will remain closed until at least Monday, after a fire requiring nearly 100 firefighters occurred on the roof of the Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels.

While the fire did not damage any major work, a complete review of the damage is yet to be undertaken. A total of 99 firefighters were mobilized to the scene on Monday afternoon, with the fire eventually under control by 9:30 PM.

“Around midnight, most of the means deployed left the scene, but a fire engine remained on site all night to ensure a fire picket,” said the spokesman of the Brussels fire department, Walter Derieuw.

The fire – which burned over a large area of the building’s roof – did not require the evacuation of the building as it was closed. Two firefighters were injured, with one taken to hospital, but he has already been able to leave it.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, with assessments expected to begin on Tuesday.

