Belgium’s youth movements have to wait another weekend to restart

Youth movements will have to wait another week before they can start up again, they announced on Friday after an emergency meeting

The new measures decided earlier in the week – allowing children above 12 to attend their youth movements in small groups again – cannot be implemented this weekend, they said.

After months of waiting, tens of thousands of young people had to go to the scouts, guides or Chiro again on Saturday and Sunday. “At least that’s what we thought,” said Jan Van Reusel, spokesman for Scouts en Gidsen Vlaanderen. “Until we learned from the media that the rules would only take effect on Monday, February 1st.”

The cabinet of Flemish Youth Minister Benjamin Dalle had asked the youth movements to wait for the publication of the ministerial decree.

The movements lamented the “chaotic communication, which gave false hope to tens of thousands of teenagers and leaders.”

“We take our social responsibility and follow the virological advice, therefore we call on all our groups to meet only with -12 this weekend and that in groups of 10,” they said, adding that “we hope that the teenagers are now really taken seriously and that they can enjoy their weekly youth work activity again starting next week.”

