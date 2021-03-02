   
Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record €8 million in London
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
Latest News:
Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record...
France: Macron wants to wait another ‘4 to...
Four out of five young people in Brussels...
Where Belgium’s leftover vaccines are going...
Brussels GPs want to be involved in vaccination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record €8 million in London
    France: Macron wants to wait another ‘4 to 6 weeks’ before easing
    Four out of five young people in Brussels don’t feel safe with police
    Where Belgium’s leftover vaccines are going
    Brussels GPs want to be involved in vaccination campaign
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions rise by 20%
    Morocco suspends all flights to and from Belgium
    Slopes of Brussels’ Justice Palace made car-free from today
    Psychologists see twice as many sessions since coronavirus began
    Belgium won’t link EU ‘vaccination passports’ to free travel, says Wilmès
    ‘No one was consulted’: Brussels’ curfew extended without mayors’ input
    100 Belgians given coronavirus vaccine after responding to Facebook post
    Nearly 500,000 workers collected temporary unemployment in January
    Ikea stores will offer second-hand items within two years, modeling Belgian flagship
    Uber calls on Brussels to reconsider measure banning smartphones
    Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to prison
    EU to present Covid-19 ‘vaccination passports’ proposal in March
    Vaccination campaign needs reset, Walloon health minister says
    Belgium’s vaccination effect: ‘sudden’ drop in deaths among over-85s 
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Vs. Uber
    View more
    Share article:

    Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record €8 million in London

    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A famous painting by Winston Churchill was sold Monday in London for £7 million (€8.1 million) by Christie’s auction house, making it the most expensive painting by the former British Prime Minister to sell at auction.

    “The Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” (1943), painted on an official visit during the Second World War,  far exceeded the estimated sale price of between €1.7 to €2.8 million.

    The oil on canvas offered for sale by the American actress Angelina Jolie is considered “to be Sir Winston Churchill’s most important painting” because of its “imbrication in the history of the 20th century”, British art historian Barry Phipps stressed in the catalogue.

    Related News

     

    Churchill gave it as a gift to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II at the time. It was then sold by one of Roosevelt’s sons in the 1950s, after which the painting changed hands several times before landing in 2011 in the collection of the Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

    According to CNN, Pitt bought Churchill’s work as a gift to Jolie.

    Another painting by Churchill also sold far above estimations. A landscape of Marrakech sold for £1.55 million (1.8 million euros) when it was estimated at between £300,000 and £500,000.

    The Brussels Times