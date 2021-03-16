   
Rock Werchter postponed until 2022
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
    Rock Werchter postponed until 2022

    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    The Belgian music festival Rock Werchter will not be held in 2021, and will instead focus efforts on the 2022 edition of the festival, the company announced on Tuesday.

    The next edition will take place from 30 June to 3 July 2022, organisers announced on Twitter.

    “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and in recent months we have been talking to governments, experts and colleagues in here and elsewhere about how festivals could take place,” a statement from the festival reads.

    “With the great momentum on vaccine rollout, we had hoped that it might be possible, however we have come to the reluctant conclusion that given current restrictions we simply cannot prepare for a 2021 festival in the normal way. We want every fan and artist to enjoy the festival to the fullest, and with the current situation we could not achieve this for you.”

    Some of the planned Rock Werchter 2021 acts will appear in 2022 alongside other new names.  New names will be added to the 2022 line-up too.

    Ticket holders will be contacted shortly by Ticketmaster, and will be given the option to retain their ticket, carry it over to 2022, or ask to be given a credit to the value of their booking.

    Ticket sales for Rock Werchter 2022 will resume later this year.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times