Master photographer Steve McCurry exposes his world in Antwerp

“The World of Steve McCurry”, an expo featuring the life and work of one of the most renowned press photographers, will be unveiled on 12 May at the “Waagnatie Expo & Events” in Antwerp.

About 200 photos printed in large format will be showcased at the exposition devoted to the world-famous American photographer and member of the mythical “Magnum Agency”.

Born in 1950 in Philadelphia, McCurry is best known for his photographs of then teenager Sharbat Gula, the “Afghan girl with green eyes”, whom he met in a refugee camp in Pakistan and whose face went around the world. He is also known for the photos he took after the 11 September 2001 attacks in New York.

The expo will give visitors a chance to discover not only the most emblematic photos taken by McCurry during a career spanning four decades, but also his most recent ones and others that have never before been shown to the public.

His work, always centred on human beings, portrays conflicts, disappearing cultures, ancestral traditions and contemporary culture.

Steve McCurry has received many awards, including the “Frank Capa Gold Medal”, the “National Press Photographers Award” and, on four occasions, the “World Press Photo Award”. In 2019, he was inducted into the “International Photography Hall of Fame”.

The expo will be accessible daily, excluding Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every day during the school holidays. McCurry himself will walk visitors through the exhibits with the help of an audio guide, which will enable them to discover his personal history through his photos.

In 2017, the exposition attracted some 100,000 visitors to Brussels.

Reservations can be made on the Internet site: www.stevemccurryexpo.com.

The Brussels Times