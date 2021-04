The most-performed dramatist of all-time was most likely born on this day – 23 April 1564 – in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.

Little is known about Shakespeare’s early years, but he emerged as a playwright of note in London in the 1590s.

Over the next twenty years, he would pen some of the most significant works of the English language, including ‘Hamlet,’ ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘King Lear’.