Thirty test events planned for May and June...

Belgium will hold 30 test events in May and June to assess the risk and control the spread of the coronavirus in the events sector, the Corona commission’s office said on Friday after the consultation committee.

These test events – which will be picked based on the preexisting expectation of the epidemiological outcomes – will be cultural, sporting, youth and other nature, the Commission explained.

“The aim is to be able to organise test events as early as possible, without taking unnecessary risks and with the aim of learning from them for the future,” explained the Corona Commission.

A detailed research or implementation objective will be set ahead of time and an ethics committee if necessary.

Although these events are meant to test real-world situations, the aim is to keep the epidemiological impact to a minimum, the statement added. To better ensure this happens, the Covid Event Risk Model (CIRM) developed by the sector must be completed for each event.

The Brussels Times