Video: The meaning behind May Day...

1 May, known as May Day, is an official holiday in 66 countries across the world.

May Day originated as an ancient pagan celebration of spring, known as “Beltane.” It took on a different meaning in the 19th century when it became connected to the labour rights movement.

Some countries still recognize the original traditions of May Day and celebrate with festivities and various customs.

A main custom is the maypole dance, which originated as a fertility ritual and involves dancing around a pole with colourful streamers and ribbons.

