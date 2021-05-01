   
Video: The meaning behind May Day
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 01 May, 2021
Latest News:
Video: The meaning behind May Day...
Second primary school in Brussels to offer classes...
Three Shakespeare works in Brussels dialect join world-famous...
28 vaccinated residential care centre residents test positive...
May Day: What’s open and what’s not?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 01 May 2021
    Video: The meaning behind May Day
    Second primary school in Brussels to offer classes in both French and Dutch
    Three Shakespeare works in Brussels dialect join world-famous collection
    28 vaccinated residential care centre residents test positive for coronavirus
    May Day: What’s open and what’s not?
    ‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns people planning to attend ‘Boum 2’ today
    Flanders scraps requirement to turn up to vote in local elections
    Covid-19: More than 800,000 people now fully vaccinated
    Belgium approves auction of two to three gas-fired power plants
    Second vaccine doses can be moved (a little), Flanders announces
    Pfizer and BioNTech seek EU approval for their vaccine for 12-15 year olds
    Apple accused of breaking rules on music streaming apps
    Current Covid-19 hospital patients are younger and overweight
    ‘A kiss outside is just as dangerous as a kiss inside,’ Van Gucht warns
    SNCB plans to double the number of stations with ATMs
    Brussels first citizens’ committee to tackle 5G issue
    Pandemic law: Appeal court grants an extension to avoid fines
    Belgium in Brief: A Get-Out-Of-Covid-Free Card
    No Belgian ‘Covid pass’ before everyone is vaccinated, says Van Ranst
    Brussels’ 10-year feud over the city’s last-remaining wildernesses
    View more
    Share article:

    Video: The meaning behind May Day

    Saturday, 01 May 2021

    1 May, known as May Day, is an official holiday in 66 countries across the world.

    May Day originated as an ancient pagan celebration of spring, known as “Beltane.” It took on a different meaning in the 19th century when it became connected to the labour rights movement.

    Some countries still recognize the original traditions of May Day and celebrate with festivities and various customs.

    A main custom is the maypole dance, which originated as a fertility ritual and involves dancing around a pole with colourful streamers and ribbons.

    The Brussels Times