Cigarettes will no longer be sold at the Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium, the festival organisers and British American Tobacco (BAT) confirmed on Friday,

But as an official corporate partner, BAT will still be selling other tobacco products like vapes and electronic cigarettes.

The decision will apply to both the festival site and the Dreamville campsite.

Tomorrowland is a Belgian electronic dance music festival held in Boom, which is in Flanders. Immensely popular, it takes place over two weeks and tickets usually sell out within minutes.

BAT says that no longer selling cigarettes to the festival-goers is in line with their corporate goal of minimising the health impact of their business of selling tobacco, which contains the highly addictive stimulant nicotine.

“By not offering cigarettes to smokers, BAT is sending a clear signal to festival visitors that now is the time to make the transition to a less harmful alternative,” said British American Tobacco.

Festival-goers will still be able to bring their own cigarettes and smoke them on the Tomorrowland site.

BAT and Tomorrowland say they intend to start thinking about how to make the festival “smoke-free.”

The organisers of the popular festival hope that this edition, scheduled for 27, 28, 29 August and 3, 4, 5 September, will be able to take place, if the measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic allow it.

The Brussels Times