ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50

The Swedish pop group ABBA’s 1974 hit “Waterloo,” was crowned the best song of the Top 50 of Eurovision Song Contest, organised by Dutch NPO Radio2, on Saturday evening.

It placed first among some 1,500 songs nominated by people in 14 countries, who voted for the best titles from the finals of the competition.

For Belgium, Sandra Kim with “J’aime la vie” –1986 Eurovision winner – came in in 37th place, Loïc Nottet with “Rhythm Inside” (2015) was 39th and Blanche was in 40th place with “City Lights” (2017).

Two Swedish singers placed, namely Loreen with “Euphoria” (2012) and Mans Zelmerlöw with “Heroes” (2015), finished in second and third place, respectively.

Norwegian singer Alexander Rybak with “Fairytale” (2009) and Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands, with “Arcade” (2019), completed the top 5.

The finals of the Eurovision competition take place this year in The Netherlands on Saturday 22 May.

The Brussels Times