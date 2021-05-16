   
ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 16 May, 2021
Latest News:
ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top...
Wallonia begins final phase to vaccinate general public...
Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17...
Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to...
Six Queen Elisabeth Competition finalists announced...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 16 May 2021
    ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50
    Wallonia begins final phase to vaccinate general public on Monday
    Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17 by 11 July
    Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to swing anti-vaxxers
    Six Queen Elisabeth Competition finalists announced
    Divers search lake where newborn baby was found dead across Belgian border
    Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds: code yellow issued across Belgium
    Research: Covid may have changed our shopping habits permanently
    Police end hostage situation in Brussels after ten hours
    Covid-19: Daily death toll in free fall, down almost 25%
    Over 500 protest coronavirus measures in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Belgians will soon be able to co-own offshore windmills
    About 3,000 gather in Brussels at pro-Palestinian demonstration
    Worst-hit Brussels’ communes have lowest vaccination rates
    Flanders buys feuding brothers’ chateau for €1
    ‘This is not our job’: GPs overwhelmed by demand for Covid-19 tests for travellers
    Belgians shy away from cash payments
    Report: Pandemic allowed organised crime to flourish
    Portugal allows travel from most EU countries from Monday
    Vaccine can be kept in fridge for a month, Pfizer says
    View more
    Share article:

    ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50

    Sunday, 16 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The Swedish pop group ABBA’s 1974 hit “Waterloo,” was crowned the best song of the Top 50 of Eurovision Song Contest, organised by Dutch NPO Radio2, on Saturday evening.

    It placed first among some 1,500 songs nominated by people in 14 countries, who voted for the best titles from the finals of the competition.

    For Belgium, Sandra Kim with “J’aime la vie” –1986 Eurovision winner – came in in 37th place, Loïc Nottet with “Rhythm Inside” (2015) was 39th and Blanche was in 40th place with “City Lights” (2017).

    Related News:

     

    Two Swedish singers placed, namely Loreen with “Euphoria” (2012) and Mans Zelmerlöw with “Heroes” (2015), finished in second and third place, respectively.

    Norwegian singer Alexander Rybak with “Fairytale” (2009) and Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands, with “Arcade” (2019), completed the top 5.

    The finals of the Eurovision competition take place this year in The Netherlands on Saturday 22 May.

    The Brussels Times