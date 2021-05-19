Belgian Red Devils get priority vaccination, before European Championship

The Belgian Red Devils national football team will get priority for a coronavirus vaccine, and will be vaccinated before the start of the European Championship in June.

For some time now, the Royal Belgian Football Association (KVBV) has been campaigning for the players of the national team to be vaccinated before the start of the European Championship on 11 June.

“This is very important regarding the role we want to play at the championship,” the Association reacted. “We are very grateful to all people who made this possible.”

We are very happy with the decision of the government to vaccinate our Red Devils before the start of #EURO2020. This is very important regarding the role we want to play at the championship. We’re very grateful to all people who made this possible. — Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) May 19, 2021



Prime Minister Alexander De Croo already supported that idea, and on Wednesday morning, the country’s Interministerial Health Conference gave the official green light, reports the Belga news agency.

The intention is that the 26 base players, 11 reserve players and 14 staff members will receive their vaccine before the start of the European Championship.

The vaccination itself would happen centrally, in one vaccination centre, which means that the Red Devils will likely receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose.