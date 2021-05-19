Belgian Red Devils get priority vaccination, before European Championship

The Belgian Red Devils national football team will get priority for a coronavirus vaccine, and will be vaccinated before the start of the European Championship in June.
For some time now, the Royal Belgian Football Association (KVBV) has been campaigning for the players of the national team to be vaccinated before the start of the European Championship on 11 June.
“This is very important regarding the role we want to play at the championship,” the Association reacted. “We are very grateful to all people who made this possible.”
