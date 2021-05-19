   
Belgian Red Devils get priority vaccination, before European Championship
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian Red Devils get priority vaccination, before European...
Manhunt for armed soldier: large nature park closed,...
EU to ease restrictions for vaccinated travellers from...
First crop of farmed seaweed from the North...
European Commission defends compulsory licences over patent removal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 May 2021
    Belgian Red Devils get priority vaccination, before European Championship
    Manhunt for armed soldier: large nature park closed, four anti-tank weapons found
    EU to ease restrictions for vaccinated travellers from non-EU countries
    First crop of farmed seaweed from the North Sea lands tomorrow
    European Commission defends compulsory licences over patent removal
    Union denounces store closures, says businesses are skirting the law
    Ostend will again use a registration system for its most popular beaches
    Belgium in Brief: Important Talk Show Announcements
    Right wing extremist, possible terrorist, yet still in the Army
    Garden parties allowed this summer, with or without caterer, clarifies Jambon
    Forty-nine refugees rescued off the Belgian coast
    C-sections: Belgium’s numbers are higher than WHO recommends
    Symbolic actions taken in Liège and Brussels to denounce the commodification of health care
    European car sales still undermined by pandemic
    Brussels residents can already print a vaccination certificate
    Royal Flemish Theatre’s coronavirus test events a success
    ‘Not sufficiently bilingual’: Brussels’ French-speaking schools struggle to achieve Dutch fluency
    Belgium granted more than €13 billion in subsidies to fossil fuels in 2019
    Bankruptcy looms for Let’s Go Urban
    Coronavirus: fewer than 600 patients in intensive care
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian Red Devils get priority vaccination, before European Championship

    Wednesday, 19 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga/V Lefour

    The Belgian Red Devils national football team will get priority for a coronavirus vaccine, and will be vaccinated before the start of the European Championship in June.

    For some time now, the Royal Belgian Football Association (KVBV) has been campaigning for the players of the national team to be vaccinated before the start of the European Championship on 11 June.

    “This is very important regarding the role we want to play at the championship,” the Association reacted. “We are very grateful to all people who made this possible.”


    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo already supported that idea, and on Wednesday morning, the country’s Interministerial Health Conference gave the official green light, reports the Belga news agency.

    The intention is that the 26 base players, 11 reserve players and 14 staff members will receive their vaccine before the start of the European Championship.

    The vaccination itself would happen centrally, in one vaccination centre, which means that the Red Devils will likely receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose.