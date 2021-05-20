End of an era: Microsoft will stop supporting Internet Explorer next year

In about a year from now, on 15 June 2022, Microsoft will stop supporting the Internet Explorer browser on Windows 10, according to the company.

Over the last year, the company has slowly started to move away from support for Internet Explorer, but now it is announcing “the next stage” of the journey.

“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” said Sean Lyndersay of Microsoft in a blog post.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” he added.

On 15 June 2022, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support, marking the end of an era: the first edition of the browser was added to Windows 95 as early as 1995.

Despite the fact that the browser received a lot of criticism for being unsafe in recent years, many companies and organisations across the world continued to use it.