   
26 countries ready for the Grand Final in Eurovision 2021
Friday, 21 May, 2021
    26 countries ready for the Grand Final in Eurovision 2021

    Friday, 21 May 2021

    Jeangu Macrooy from The Netherlands at the Turquoise Carpet, Credit: EBU/Andres Putting

    After the second Semi-Final on Thursday evening, when 10 countries qualified for the Grand Final in the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam on Saturday, 26 competitors will take the stage in front of an audience of 3,500 persons in the following order.

    1. 🇨🇾 Cyprus / Elena Tsagrinou – El Diablo
    1. 🇦🇱 Albania / Anxhela Peristeri – Karma
    2. 🇮🇱 Israel / Eden Alene – Set Me Free
    3. 🇧🇪 Belgium / Hooverphonic – The Wrong Place
    4. 🇷🇺 Russia / Manizha – Russian Woman
    5. 🇲🇹 Malta / Destiny – Je Me Casse
    6. 🇵🇹 Portugal / The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side
    7. 🇷🇸 Serbia / Hurricane – Loco Loco
    8. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom / James Newman – Embers
    9. 🇬🇷 Greece / Stefania – Last Dance
    10. 🇨🇭 Switzerland / Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers
    11. 🇮🇸 Iceland / Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ – 10 Years
    12. 🇪🇸 Spain / Blas Cantó – Voy A Querdarme
    13. 🇲🇩 Moldova / Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR
    14. 🇩🇪 Germany Jendrik – I Don’t Feel Hate
    15. 🇫🇮 Finland / Blind Channel – Dark Side
    16. 🇧🇬 Bulgaria / Victoria – Growing Up is Getting Old
    17. 🇱🇹 Lithuania / The Roop – Discoteque
    18. 🇺🇦 Ukraine / Go_A – Shum
    19. 🇫🇷 France / Barbara Pravi – Voilà
    20. 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan / Efendi – Mata Hari
    21. 🇳🇴 Norway / TIX – Fallen Angel
    22. 🇳🇱 The Netherlands (Hosts) Jeangu Macrooy – Birth of a New Age
    23. 🇮🇹 Italy / Måneskin – Zitti E Buoni
    24. 🇸🇪 Sweden / Tusse – Voices
    25. 🇸🇲San Marino / Senhit – Adrenalina

     

    It is a Eurovision tradition that the Host City throws a red carpet event for the participants and Rotterdam was is no exception.

    This year, the red carpet was transformed into a Turquoise Carpet. The challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that health and safety protocols were monitored and enacted right up until the last minute, meaning that some delegations were unable to join the carpet event.

    With health and safety at the top of the agenda, artists began to arrive once Ahmed Aboutaleb, the Mayor of Rotterdam, declared the Eurovision Song Contest officially open and commended organisers on the achievement of hosting a Contest under difficult circumstances.

    The Brussels Times