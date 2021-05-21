26 countries ready for the Grand Final in Eurovision 2021

After the second Semi-Final on Thursday evening, when 10 countries qualified for the Grand Final in the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam on Saturday, 26 competitors will take the stage in front of an audience of 3,500 persons in the following order.

It is a Eurovision tradition that the Host City throws a red carpet event for the participants and Rotterdam was is no exception.

This year, the red carpet was transformed into a Turquoise Carpet. The challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that health and safety protocols were monitored and enacted right up until the last minute, meaning that some delegations were unable to join the carpet event.

With health and safety at the top of the agenda, artists began to arrive once Ahmed Aboutaleb, the Mayor of Rotterdam, declared the Eurovision Song Contest officially open and commended organisers on the achievement of hosting a Contest under difficult circumstances.

The Brussels Times