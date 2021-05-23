Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021...

Italy’s Måneskin come out on top in yesterday night’s Grand Final in the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Belgium finished on the 19th place among the 26 competitors with the song “The wrong place”, performed by the band Hooverphonic and lead singer Geike Arnaert.

The Grand Final what was one of the most hotly contested Eurovision Song Contests ever with the favourites competing for the first place. Switzerland won the jury vote in which Italy came fourth, but the 4-piece Italian rock band won the public vote by a landslide, scoring a total of 529 points and leaving Switzerland in 3rd place behind France.

Contrary to most other countries, who were performing in English, the three top-ranked participants were singing in their mother languages.

Måneskin is a critically acclaimed band featuring vocalist Damiano, bassist Victoria, guitarist Thomas and Ethan on drums. They took their band name from the Danish word for “moonlight”, as a tribute to their bassist Victoria’s home country.

“’We’re four friends playing the music we love,” said lead singer Damiano at the following press conference when asked what had gone through their mind when they realised that they had won the Eurovision Song Contest. “All our hard work finally made sense.”

‘It means everything’ added Victoria, when asked what that public push meant to them. Victoria shared her thoughts on what she thought made some acts more successful at Eurovision than others:

‘It’s a Contest. Someone has to come last, but even so, it should be more about participating and sharing music with the world. We didn’t come here to win – we came to share our music. Eurovision is a huge and important platform.’

She also shared her thoughts on why it was so important for the band to defy gender stereotypes: “people need to open their minds and stop judging others.”

The host country, The Netherlands, finished on the 23 th place. In 2019, Duncan Laurence with Arcade from the Netherlands won the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv after a thrilling voting process, its first victory since 1975. He was unable to perform at the final in his home country after a positive coronavirus test.

“Today is one of the saddest days of my life. Not being able to walk onto that stage Saturday, perform live for you, feel the audience and celebrate this beautiful moment together…”Remembering where it all started and showing you where I’m taking my musical journey next. I’ve never felt this powerless before,” Laurence posted on Facebook after receiving the bad news.

Eurovision Song Contest 2021 – The results:

The Brussels Times