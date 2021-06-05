Cheat Sheet: What changes on 9 June?...

Belgium gave the official go-ahead for the announced relaxations from 9 June and introduced the latest travel rules, announced Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a press conference on Friday.

“The fact that we can look forward with fewer worries is because we have all behaved safely in recent weeks, but also because of the vaccination campaign,” announced Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a press conference on Friday.

“The figures show this positive development,” De Croo said. “That is why we have decided to continue with the first stage of the summer plan.

Here’s how the first part of Belgium’s timeline looks:

From 9 June :

The hospitality sector can serve clients inside again, with a maximum of four people per table (unless it concerns a larger household, similar to the rules for terraces).

can serve clients inside again, with a maximum of four people per table (unless it concerns a larger household, similar to the rules for terraces). Indoor areas will have to close at 11:30 PM, and the closing time for terraces will be moved up to 11:30 PM. They can open at 5:00 AM.

will have to close at 11:30 PM, and the closing time for terraces will be moved up to 11:30 PM. They can open at 5:00 AM. Fairgrounds, fitness centres, casinos, cinemas, theatres and bowling alleys will also be allowed to reopen.

People will be allowed to receive four close contacts at home , they do not have to be from the same group

, they do not have to be from the same group Teleworking rules will change and going into work will be allowed once a week, even if it is not essential. This will be limited to 20% of staff at a time.

rules will change and going into work will be allowed once a week, even if it is not essential. This will be limited to 20% of staff at a time. Indoor events can be held with a maximum of 200 people, seated, with face masks and at a safe distance from each other.

can be held with a maximum of 200 people, seated, with face masks and at a safe distance from each other. Outdoor events can be held with a maximum of 400 people, with face masks and at a safe distance from each other.

can be held with a maximum of 400 people, with face masks and at a safe distance from each other. Religious ceremonies including marriages and funerals will be allowed with 100 people indoors or 200 outdoors.

including marriages and funerals will be allowed with 100 people indoors or 200 outdoors. Non-professional sports can take place indoors with 50 participants, or outdoors with 100.

can take place indoors with 50 participants, or outdoors with 100. Youth activities can be held with 50 participants, both inside and outside. Overnight stays are not yet allowed.

can be held with 50 participants, both inside and outside. Overnight stays are not yet allowed. Indoor receptions may take place with up to 50 people, following the same measures as the hospitality industry.

may take place with up to 50 people, following the same measures as the hospitality industry. Protests and demonstrations of up to 100 people, with pre-arranged routes.

The next Consultation Committee is scheduled for 11 June and will, among other things, discuss further implementation of the Summer Plan from 1 July.