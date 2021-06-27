Belgium-Portugal tonight: here’s how you can watch the game

The Belgian Red Devils are playing the 1/8th final of the European Championship football against Portugal at 9:00 PM on Sunday evening.

The winner of tonight’s game will play the quarter-final against the Italian team on Friday 2 July, following Italy’s 2-1 win against Austria on Saturday.

While such a match would have guaranteed full bars and packed squares across the country before the coronavirus pandemic, supporters will have to watch in smaller groups now.

However, due to the relaxations of the coronavirus measures that take effect today as part of Belgium’s “summer plan,” fans are one step closer to a “normal” football party.

Watching on a big screen or in a bar

A seated audience of a maximum of 2,000 people is allowed indoors, and 2,500 people outdoors (not counting children up to 12 years old).

People will have to reserve a spot in advance.

If food and/or drinks are served, the rules of the hospitality industry have to be respected, meaning spectators will have to sit in groups of eight people (unless it concerns a bigger household), and keep a distance of 1.5 metres from the next group.

When outdoors, the space between tables can be made smaller if plexiglass or plastic screens are placed between them.

When leaving the table (to go to the toilet, for example), wearing a face mask is mandatory.

Service is only possible at the table.

All hospitality businesses, including bars, restaurants and organisations putting up a big screen to watch the game, have to close at 1:00 AM.

However, the National Crisis Centre already called on people to handle the relaxations wisely and responsibly, during a press conference earlier this week.

“Football should be a celebration and should not give rise to new Covid infections a few days later,” they said. “If you are going to cheer on the team, do it safely and keep in mind the measures.”