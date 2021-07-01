Belgian city turns Grand Place into summer beach...

Those seeking the seaside staycation don’t necessarily have to go to the coast this summer after the Walloon city of Louvain-la-Neuve decided to turn its central square into a beach.

The Louvain-la-Plage – which was cancelled last summer – will take over the Grand Place from 1 July to 1 August from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

The sandy beach was created with 300 tons of sand separated into eight different zones, which will be further broken down into bubble zones by parasols. These areas – made to stick to ongoing health measures – will allow groups to sit together without prior reservations.

This will be further helped with the two separate bars which will be open for the whole day, giving people more places to buy refreshments.

“We are fortunate to have been able to keep most of the activities offered in previous editions. On the programme: relaxation on deckchairs, bouncy castle, cuistax, tree climbing, craft workshops, storytelling, yoga, petanque, climbing wall, discovery of the L Museum,” organisers explained.

While masks are no longer required in the city, they will still be needed when moving around the beach areas.

More information on the agenda can be found here.