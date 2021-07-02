Merkel ‘very concerned’ about UK crowds for Euro 2020 finals

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern about the number of spectators allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of the European Championship football tournament in the UK, where coronavirus infections with the Delta variant are soaring.

According to the UK government, more than 60,000 spectators will be allowed in the stands of Wembley Stadium for the semi-finals and final of the Euro, instead of the initially planned 40,000, in the venue with a maximum capacity of 90,000.

“I really wonder whether this is not a bit too much,” said Merkel, adding that she was “very concerned” at a joint press conference after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“In Germany, we have decided that fewer spectators could attend the games at the Munich stadium, but of course the British government makes its own decisions,” said Merkel.

Johnson, however, pointed to the “wall of immunity” built up by the UK through its vaccination programme, which has seen 63% of adults receive two doses.

By expressing her worries, Merkel’s added her voice to the previously expressed concerns by Italian Council President Mario Draghi and European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas.

On the sporting front, Merkel said England’s victory over Germany earlier this week was “deserved,” and wished the English team “good luck” for the rest of the competition.

