   
English Football Association ‘disgusted’ by online racism after Euro2020 final
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 July, 2021
Latest News:
English Football Association ‘disgusted’ by online racism after...
‘No Dutch yo-yo policy’: Belgium cautious ahead of...
Brussels test event deemed ‘medical success’: no infections...
Belgium in Brief: The Threat Of The Random...
Fraudsters sending fake emails and knocking on doorsteps...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 July 2021
    English Football Association ‘disgusted’ by online racism after Euro2020 final
    ‘No Dutch yo-yo policy’: Belgium cautious ahead of Friday’s Consultative Committee
    Brussels test event deemed ‘medical success’: no infections after party
    Belgium in Brief: The Threat Of The Random
    Fraudsters sending fake emails and knocking on doorsteps to collect non-existing debts
    Belgium wants ‘random’ police checks at borders for car travellers
    Petrol prices will rise from Tuesday 
    More rainy days before end of week brings sunnier weather
    EU expected to announce ban on sale of all diesel and petrol cars from 2035
    One-third of young travellers who tested negative in Spain tested positive in Belgium
    Common asthma medicine has more side effects than thought
    Travellers can also get tested at Belgian pharmacies from Monday
    Migration: Frontex to double its border surveillance team in Lithuania
    Demonstrators reaffirm support for hunger-striking migrants
    Technical hitch forces Brussels Airlines plane to turn back
    Referendum on compliance of water law with EU directive divides Slovenia
    Basketball: Successful three-win run for Belgium’s Lions in Japan
    Brussels athlete wins Wimbledon in wheelchair tennis
    Coronavirus: Vaccination centre opened at Sporting de Charleroi Stadium
    ‘Don’t panic, but closely monitor,’ says coronavirus commissioner
    View more
    Share article:

    English Football Association ‘disgusted’ by online racism after Euro2020 final

    Monday, 12 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Rashford. Credit: Belga

    The English Football Association (FA) has issued a statement to say it is “appalled” by the online racism against some England players after the European Championship final.

    On Sunday evening, England lost the European Championship final to Italy after penalty kicks. Three players of colour of the English team, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, missed their penalty, after which racist remarks about them appeared on social media.

    “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media,” the statement read.

    “We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team,” it added. “We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”


    The police also responded to racist comments on social media, saying that it is “totally unacceptable, will not be tolerated” and will be investigated.

    England’s national team itself also responded via Twitter, saying that it is “disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players.”

    Additionally, before the start of each match, the English players (like the Belgian Red Devils) knelt down to draw attention to the fight against racial inequality.

    The players themselves did not (yet) react to the incident.

    In the meantime, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted, saying that all players of the team “deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.”


    “Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves,” he added.

    Additionally, some of the English football present in and around Wembley stadion, where the match was played, were involved in fights and skirmishes.

    Police arrested at least 49 people on Sunday after supporters clashed with each other and with police officers, and 19 officers sustained injuries.