Brussels iconic Taverne Greenwich seeks new tenant-manager...

    By Alan Hope

    © Trip Advisor

    Taverne Greenwich, the iconic chess cafe in the Rue des Chartreux in the Dansaert area of the Brussels centre, is seeking a new tenant-manager.

    The cafe is currently rented by the brewery Alken-Maes, but declared bankruptcy two months ago, and is now seeking a new tenant.

    The Greenwich closed earlier this year like the rest of the cafe sector, but never subsequently opened up.

    The cafe first opened in 1907, and soon became known as gathering place for chess players. According to reputation, it was possible for any chess player to walk through the door and find someone to play with, at any level.

    In 2009 the cafe closed, only to reopen in 2011, entirely renovated in the interior, and now ready to go through life as a brasserie, together with waiting staff in traditional long black aprons.

    The new owner then was Kees Eijrond, director of the Brussels dance company Rosas, who had spent five million euros on the restoration. The new operator in the beginning was Dutchman Fotis Moucas, whose intention was to serve simple dishes at democratic prices, beginning in the first week with meat loaf and vegetable soup, croque monsieur and spaghetti.

    Alken Maes, brewers of Maes Pils and Cristal and itself owned by Heineken, is the main tenant of the property, and is now seeking a new operator to run the tavern.

    The bankruptcy of the previous operator was pronounced two months ago, said the brewer’s spokesperson.

    “We are in consultation with a new potential operator. That person will have to buy the trading fund.” Offers over €150,000.