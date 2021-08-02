Belgian city wants to name bridge after Olympic gold medalist Nina Derwael

Nina Derwael with her Olympic gold medal. Credit: Belga
The city of Ghent wants to honour Belgian gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Nina Derwael by naming a new bridge after her, following her victory on Sunday.
Ghent’s mayor Mathias De Clercq and alderman for Mobility Filip Watteeuw are in favour of naming the bridge, which is planned to be built in two years’ time, over the Watersportbaan area after Derwael.
“It is a brilliant idea that came from someone on Twitter,” Watteeuw said on Flemish radio on Monday. “It would be very special, because Nina did her training at the sports boarding school, at the Watersportbaan.”