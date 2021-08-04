   
Two Brussels pizzerias named in top 20 in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 August, 2021
Latest News:
Two Brussels pizzerias named in top 20 in...
People who missed second vaccine can now book...
Coming soon to Ostend: Mega-brothel with own police...
Belgium in Brief: But When?...
Belgium could start lifting face mask obligation in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 August 2021
    Two Brussels pizzerias named in top 20 in Europe
    People who missed second vaccine can now book catch-up appointment
    Coming soon to Ostend: Mega-brothel with own police station
    Belgium in Brief: But When?
    Belgium could start lifting face mask obligation in September
    Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review
    Tax authorities bill Delhaize parent up to €380 million
    Children recover from Covid-19 symptoms in an average of six days
    EU urges US to lift travel restrictions for Europeans
    Military defends itself against criticism to flood response in Belgium
    Unsafe levels of PFOS in blood of 3M factory neighbours
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions up almost 30%
    Why Covid caused longer waits for driving tests
    The Recap: Water Scarcity, Small Parties & Vaccine Certificates
    Temporary housing for over 1,000 families dispaced by storms
    Vaccination figures in Brussels ‘likely’ slightly underestimated
    Thunderstorms on Tuesday and showers throughout the week
    Face masks should be phased out once vaccination campaign is done, experts say
    Belgium takes steps to accept UK’s NHS vaccine certificate
    Extend ‘Turkey Deal’ to Afghan refugees, says State Secretary
    View more
    Share article:

    Two Brussels pizzerias named in top 20 in Europe

    Wednesday, 04 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Illustration image. Photo from Canva

    Two Brussels pizzerias are named among the 20 best ones in Europe in this year’s ranking of the popular Italian 50 Top Pizza website.

    Every year, 50 Top Pizza publishes lists of where the best pizzas are made in Italy and in the whole of Europe, as well as in the US.

    On the European list, Brussels pizzeria ‘La Piola Pizza’ in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode finished in eighth place for 2021. Last year, the restaurant also made the list, but “only” in 30th place.

    “It is warm and welcoming with its characteristic tables and wood-fired oven at the back,” the website said. “The pizza dough is well-leavened and fragrant, with a crust that is not overly pronounced. The products are all top quality and Italian.”

    Additionally, the restaurant received an award for Best Wine List this year, and has “an interesting choice of beverages that includes Italian wines and Belgian beers, as one would expect.”

    One other pizzeria in Belgium also made the top 50: La Pizza è Bella Gourmet, in the Brussels municipality of Etterbeek, in 19th place.

    According to the ranking, “this pizzeria is the more trendy version of their first pizzeria called ‘La Pizza è Bella’ in the Sablon quarter, which is still a place that cannot be missed.”

    “The best thing about this establishment is the fact that even calzoni and fried pizzas are on the menu,” the website added. “This truly makes us feel like we are in Naples.”

    The best pizza in Europe, according to 50 Top Pizzas, can be found in ‘Peppe Pizeria’ in the French capital of Paris this year. The pizzeria ‘Via Toledo Enopizzeria’ in Vienna finished second, followed by ‘Fratelli Figurato’ in Madrid.