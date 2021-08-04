Two Brussels pizzerias named in top 20 in Europe

Two Brussels pizzerias are named among the 20 best ones in Europe in this year’s ranking of the popular Italian 50 Top Pizza website.

Every year, 50 Top Pizza publishes lists of where the best pizzas are made in Italy and in the whole of Europe, as well as in the US.

On the European list, Brussels pizzeria ‘La Piola Pizza’ in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode finished in eighth place for 2021. Last year, the restaurant also made the list, but “only” in 30th place.

“It is warm and welcoming with its characteristic tables and wood-fired oven at the back,” the website said. “The pizza dough is well-leavened and fragrant, with a crust that is not overly pronounced. The products are all top quality and Italian.”

Additionally, the restaurant received an award for Best Wine List this year, and has “an interesting choice of beverages that includes Italian wines and Belgian beers, as one would expect.”

One other pizzeria in Belgium also made the top 50: La Pizza è Bella Gourmet, in the Brussels municipality of Etterbeek, in 19th place.

According to the ranking, “this pizzeria is the more trendy version of their first pizzeria called ‘La Pizza è Bella’ in the Sablon quarter, which is still a place that cannot be missed.”

“The best thing about this establishment is the fact that even calzoni and fried pizzas are on the menu,” the website added. “This truly makes us feel like we are in Naples.”

The best pizza in Europe, according to 50 Top Pizzas, can be found in ‘Peppe Pizeria’ in the French capital of Paris this year. The pizzeria ‘Via Toledo Enopizzeria’ in Vienna finished second, followed by ‘Fratelli Figurato’ in Madrid.