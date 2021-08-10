   
Telenet becomes first in Belgium to make skipping all commercials impossible
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021
Latest News:
Telenet becomes first in Belgium to make skipping...
List of food recalls for ethylene oxide grows...
Coronavirus: More than 450 people hospitalised in Belgium...
Former pig farm in Flanders to become nature...
Climate change: drastic and immediate action needed to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 August 2021
    Telenet becomes first in Belgium to make skipping all commercials impossible
    List of food recalls for ethylene oxide grows
    Coronavirus: More than 450 people hospitalised in Belgium
    Former pig farm in Flanders to become nature reserve
    Climate change: drastic and immediate action needed to save the planet
    The Recap: Climate Emergencies, More Eurostars & Homophobic Remarks
    Pfizer vaccine still effective for new variants, says BioNTech head
    Unia sees possible discrimination case against Flemish broadcaster following homophobic remarks
    Wildfires: EU mobilises planes, helicopters and firefighters
    Traffic warnings issued ahead of congested weekend
    Too many vets: cap to be placed for new veterinary medicine students
    Belgium in Brief: Got Travel Questions?
    SNCB looking for volunteers to test new geolocation ticketing
    More Eurostars between London and Brussels from mid-August
    Graffiti workshops transform flood wall in Antwerp port area
    Most of France, parts of Italy turn red on European travel map
    Facebook group Le Vieux BXL shares old photos of Brussels
    Brussels sees lowest number of road deaths in a decade
    Give Consultative Committee more power as ‘referee’, say liberals
    Greece: Euboea in flames, fires north of Athens in remission
    View more
    Share article:

    Telenet becomes first in Belgium to make skipping all commercials impossible

    Tuesday, 10 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Photo from Canva

    Telenet clients will soon have to watch one minute of unskippable commercials before they can start watching the TV programmes they recorded, the company announced on Tuesday.

    Telenet will be the first in Belgium to roll out this model, which will be from the end of September 2021, but the other digital television operators will soon follow suit.

    “We are consuming more television and video content than ever before, on all types of screens,” the press release states. “At the same time, TV adverts are being skipped more and more frequently.”

    “As programmes on commercial channels are largely financed through advertising, this is exerting ever greater pressure on investment in local productions,” it added.

    That is why all Belgian broadcasters have asked operators to introduce a revised, uniform model for TV advertising to boost the local television market.

    Related News:

     

    Telenet is the first operator to respond to this request and will start implementing the necessary changes from the end of September 2021 for the DPG Media (VTM 1, 2, 3, 4 and Gold) and SBS (Play 4, 5, 6 and 7) channels.

    In practice, this means that viewers will have to sit through one minute of unskippable adverts before they can watch any recordings they have made of VTM programmes (DPG Media) and PLAY programmes (SBS) – following a model that is similar to the one on online video platforms.

    Users of Terugkijk TV (Telenet’s catch-up service, which allows viewers to watch programmes on demand for a period of seven days after the original broadcast) will no longer be able to fast forward through ad breaks during programmes, but they will still be able to fast forward the programme content itself.

    The first stage will cover all viewers who watch digital TV via the latest Telenet TV box, with all other digital television customers following later on in 2022, and will be performed automatically on the set-top box.

    Additionally, as soon as the new advertising model has been activated on their set-top boxes, customers will receive seven days of Terugkijk TV free of charge as standard.

    VRT and the other Belgian broadcasting groups, such as Proximus, will introduce unskippable commercials at a later stage, according to the press release, adding that “constructive discussions about the timing of its implementation” are ongoing.

    “That said, VRT’s programmes will of course remain free from commercial breaks,” said Frederik Delaplace, CEO of VRT. “We believe that this model can offer the breathing space required to guarantee that Flemish viewers can continue to enjoy a strong and diverse local offer.”