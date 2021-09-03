   
Brussels Airlines restores iconic Tintin plane Rackham
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 September, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: What Does Returning To Red...
Brussels Airlines restores iconic Tintin plane Rackham...
Almost half of Belgian companies victims of cybercrime...
WhatsApp fined €225 million in Ireland in privacy...
15-year-old is youngest Belgian Grandmaster ever in chess...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 September 2021
    Belgium in Brief: What Does Returning To Red Mean?
    Brussels Airlines restores iconic Tintin plane Rackham
    Almost half of Belgian companies victims of cybercrime
    WhatsApp fined €225 million in Ireland in privacy case
    15-year-old is youngest Belgian Grandmaster ever in chess world
    Belgian who won over €21 million with EuroMillions has not yet come forward
    European Court: Facebook users responsible for others’ hateful posts
    Belgium could boost vaccination rate by requiring Covid pass
    Brexit: British food sales to EU suffered ‘disastrous decline’
    ‘This is a wake-up call’: One in three tree species worldwide at risk of extinction
    French police seek Belgian victims of muggers’ gang
    Brussels schools ‘informally ask’ about vaccination among pupils
    Covid-19: More than 2,000 positive tests a day, deaths down 12%
    Thousands of events organised across Europe as part of European Heritage Days
    End of Operation Red Kite: Belgian troops return from Islamabad
    133 pupils ‘without a school’ in Brussels as school year starts
    ‘Surprised’: Verlinden hits back at De Wever’s criticism of coronavirus rules
    Ryanair plans eleven new routes from Charleroi this winter
    Embargo on Belgian pork lifted in 14 out of 30 countries
    Belgium turns fully red on European travel map
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels Airlines restores iconic Tintin plane Rackham

    Friday, 03 September 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo from Brussels Airlines

    Brussels Airlines and Moulinsart have restored the iconic Belgian plane Rackham and renewed their partnership for five more years.

    Rackham is one of the most photographed planes in the world, and will remain part of the Brussels Airlines fleet until 2026.

    “As Rackham reached its repainting deadline, Moulinsart and Brussels Airlines agreed to prolong their partnership and restore the aircraft painting in its original state, meaning that Rackham will stay in the airline’s fleet for at least five more years,” reads a press release from the airline company.

    “While the painting on the outside remains almost identical, the interior of the aircraft has been upgraded with more Tintin illustrations by the hand of Hergé.”

    Brussels Airlines has a number of painted aircraft, including ones dedicated to the Belgian Red Devils football team, the musical festival Tomorrowland, The Smurfs and Pieter Bruegel the Elder, a Flemish Renaissance painter.

    A plane painted in a tribute to Belgian Surrealist painter René Magritte was retired in May of this year.