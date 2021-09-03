Brussels Airlines restores iconic Tintin plane Rackham...

Brussels Airlines and Moulinsart have restored the iconic Belgian plane Rackham and renewed their partnership for five more years.

Rackham is one of the most photographed planes in the world, and will remain part of the Brussels Airlines fleet until 2026.

“As Rackham reached its repainting deadline, Moulinsart and Brussels Airlines agreed to prolong their partnership and restore the aircraft painting in its original state, meaning that Rackham will stay in the airline’s fleet for at least five more years,” reads a press release from the airline company.

“While the painting on the outside remains almost identical, the interior of the aircraft has been upgraded with more Tintin illustrations by the hand of Hergé.”

Brussels Airlines has a number of painted aircraft, including ones dedicated to the Belgian Red Devils football team, the musical festival Tomorrowland, The Smurfs and Pieter Bruegel the Elder, a Flemish Renaissance painter.

A plane painted in a tribute to Belgian Surrealist painter René Magritte was retired in May of this year.