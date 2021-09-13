   
Over 3,000 visited Wanderlust beer festival this weekend
Monday, 13 September, 2021
    Over 3,000 visited Wanderlust beer festival this weekend

    Monday, 13 September 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Jules Johnston

    A two-day beer festival organised by The Brussels Beer Project attracted over 3,000 people to the Covid safe event on Brussels’ Marché aux Poissons this weekend.

    The open-air Wanderlust Festival brought 14 breweries from across the world to the city, each serving four special beers for the occasion. The breweries were:

    À Tue-Tête (SWI),
    Ārpus Brewing (LAT),
    Brussels Beer Project (BE),
    Dok Brewing CO (BE),
    Jackie O’s (USA),
    Juguetes Perdidos (ARG),
    Kaapse Brouwers (NL),
    La Source (BE),
    Misery Beer Co (BE),
    Peninsula (ESP),
    Pohjala (EE),
    Totenhopfen (LUX)

    Credit: Jules Johnston

    Tickets to the event – which sold out – were primarily available online ahead of time, with attendees warned that they had to produce a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test certificate to gain entry.

    “For two days, it was a return to the life of 2019,” Sébastien Morvan, co-founder of the Brussels Beer Project told local media. “The atmosphere was great and both the brewers present and the visitors had smiling faces.”