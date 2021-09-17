Brussels wheelbarrow race offers winners their weight in beer

A wheelbarrow race in the centre of Brussels is offering contestants a chance to win their weight in beer this car-free Sunday.

Organised by Bobbi Brewery, the race will take place throughout the day on Place Saint-Géry, with one race an hour from 12:00 noon until 17:00 PM.

Three events are open for registration:

The Family race (in which children are allowed to participate),

The Relay race (in which each lap you change driver),

The Endurance race (the first one to puts down their wheelbarrow loses).

Contestants are encouraged to come in teams of 2 or 4, with costumes welcome. The brewery will provide the wheelbarrows.

“Come and enjoy this good old fashioned #oudebrusseleir competition during the Brussels Heritage Days,” the brewery announced on social media.

Registrations for the free race can be made here. All competitors have been asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early.