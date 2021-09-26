New World War II monument inaugurated near Antwerp...

A new monument in honour of victims of World War II concentration camps and resistance heroes was inaugurated on Sunday at Fort Breendonk, in Willebroek, Antwerp Province.

The “Ode to the Resistance” monument by artist Tom Fransen shows a large boot, symbolizing oppression, under which there are images of women, children, resistance fighters and a man releasing a dove. It stands at the entrance to Fort Breendonk, which the Nazis used as a prison camp during World War II.

The monument was created at the initiative of the Confédération nationale des prisonniers politiques et ayants-droit (CNPPA – National Confederation of Political Prisoners and their Heirs).

Sunday’s ceremony, which was attended by a representative of the King of Belgium, was addressed by Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder, CNPPA President Edmond Eycken and the Chairman of the Board of the War Heritage Institute, Koen Palinckx.

“We have here today people with various titles and functions,” said Ms. Dedonder, “but we are people, above all.”

“For years, attempts were made on this historic site to strip the prisoners of their humanity, but we shall never forget their names,” she stated.

The Brussels Times