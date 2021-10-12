London cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks for second year running

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations, traditionally held on the banks of the Thames, have been cancelled for the second year running due to the pandemic.

“Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our famous New Year’s Eve show will not take place on the banks of the Thames this year,” said a spokesman for London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Belga News Agency reports.

He added that the city is considering several “exciting options” to replace it, promising that “London will welcome the New Year in spectacular fashion”.

Before the pandemic, London held annual fireworks displays attracting huge crowds around the London Eye Ferris wheel on the south bank of the River Thames.

Last year, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic and was replaced by impromptu fireworks and light shows.

According to the British media, London is expected to celebrate the New Year with a show in Trafalgar Square, with details expected in the coming months.