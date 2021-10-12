   
London cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks for second year running
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
Latest News:
France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce...
Suspect in fatal stabbing in Brussels given psychiatric...
Church sexual abuse victims’ complaint rejected by European...
London cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks for second...
Protesters outside Belgian embassy repeat urgent call for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    2
    Metis women sue Belgian state for kidnapping
    3
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    4
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    5
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    Share article:

    London cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks for second year running

    Tuesday, 12 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations, traditionally held on the banks of the Thames, have been cancelled for the second year running due to the pandemic.

    “Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our famous New Year’s Eve show will not take place on the banks of the Thames this year,” said a spokesman for London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Belga News Agency reports.

    He added that the city is considering several “exciting options” to replace it, promising that “London will welcome the New Year in spectacular fashion”.

    Before the pandemic, London held annual fireworks displays attracting huge crowds around the London Eye Ferris wheel on the south bank of the River Thames.

    Last year, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic and was replaced by impromptu fireworks and light shows.

    According to the British media, London is expected to celebrate the New Year with a show in Trafalgar Square, with details expected in the coming months.

    Latest news

    France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce from January 2022
    In a decisive measure to significantly cut plastic waste, the French Government announced on Monday that plastic packaging will be banned for most ...
    Suspect in fatal stabbing in Brussels given psychiatric examination
    The suspect in a fatal stabbing of a woman in Brussels has undergone a psychiatric examination and been determined to be psychotic, according to ...
    Church sexual abuse victims’ complaint rejected by European Court
    The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday rejected complaints made by sexual abuse victims to sue the Vatican over the Church's handling ...
    Protesters outside Belgian embassy repeat urgent call for vaccine equality
    Several activist organisations protested outside of the Belgian, Dutch and American embassies in South Africa, calling for a fast-tracked process to ...
    Still no effect of Covid Safe Ticket on Brussels vaccination figures
    The Brussels health authorities (Cocom) are seeing next to no effect of the upcoming implementation of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in several sectors ...
    Belgium in Brief: It’s Ok To Take A Day
    Belgium's decision to scrap the need for a sick note for (most) people when they take 1 day off ill has lead to some animated debate on the matter. ...
    Belgium balances the budget
    The Belgian government has reached a final agreement on the country’s budget Tuesday morning, ahead of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s Sate of the ...
    Brussels cricket bars win silver at European Foodies Awards
    Brussels cricket bar company Kriket won the silver medal in the European Foodies Awards this year, which celebrates the most sustainable food brands ...
    Fight tax evasion rather than cutting costs, socialist leader urges
    The President of Belgium's socialist party, Paul Magnette, has called for greater efforts to fight tax evasion instead of making cuts to public ...
    Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian with car
    Brussels MP Nicole Bomele (Défi) could lose her parliamentary immunity as a result of an incident two years ago when she struck a pedestrian with her ...
    Man arrested for hiding speakers playing crying baby noises in garbage
    Police in the Netherlands arrested a 48-year-old man on Saturday for placing speakers in garbage containers that made the noise of a crying baby. ...
    First Belgian tea hits supermarket shelves
    The first tea made in Belgium is now on supermarket shelves in Delhaize and Bio-Planet. The tea has been cultivated by Raf Rombouts from Loenhout ...