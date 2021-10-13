   
Brussels Christmas Market will return for 2021
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021
    Wednesday, 13 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: City of Brussels

    It may be October, but the news that Brussels will get back its Christmas market this year means that seasonal celebrations with Glühwein (mulled wine), various fried foods, and cheese are back on the cards for many.

    The streets of Brussels will once again be covered in market stalls this December for the annual “Winter Wonders” celebrations, which will return to the city after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    While details on the practicalities are yet to be announced, the organisation confirmed on Facebook that the festival would run from 26 November 2021 to 2 January 2022.

    “The City of Brussels and the organisers are in constant contact with the competent authorities and will comply with any decisions taken regarding the health situation,” organisers announced.

    The 2020 edition of the festival was all but cancelled due to the pandemic, with only the planned festive lighting going ahead. An online web store was also created to allow retailers that should have been at the market to sell their wares.

    It remains to be seen whether coronavirus measures will impact the Winter Wonders event this year.

