Sunday, 31 October, 2021
    World’s biggest choral contest opens in Gent

    Sunday, 31 October 2021

    Ghent city centre. Credit: Orlando Whitehead/ The Brussels Times

    The biggest competition in the world for choral singing opened in Gent on Saturday, in the presence of the Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon. For one week, Gent and Antwerp will host the 11th edition of the World Choir Games, welcoming over 300 choirs from around the world.

    The event takes place every two years and is organised by the association INTERKULTUR. Previous editions have been held in Bremen, Cincinnati, and

    The event runs until 7 November and visitors can attend a number of concerts, conferences, and workshops. For full details, see here.

    “Owing to the ongoing pandemic, we are for the first time running an online platform that gives international choirs the chance to participate in the World Choir Games,” event organiser Sophie Detremmerie explained.

