   
Netflix launches video games for members on Android
Wednesday, 03 November, 2021
    Netflix launches video games for members on Android

    Wednesday, 03 November 2021

    A first look at the Stranger Things 3 game. Credit: Google Play Store

    Streaming service Netflix will be rolling out five mobile games exclusively for subscribers across the world on Wednesday.

    The mobile games, which are currently only available on Android phones and tablets, include Stranger Things: 1984 (created by BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

    “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” head of game development at Netflix stated in a press release.

    The games based on the popular “Stranger Things” series will allow players to experience events included in the show, as well as “uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets.” Meanwhile, “Stranger Things: 1984” is a retro action-adventure that can be compared to ’80s arcade games.

     

    To play the games, people with a Netflix subscription can log into the app on a mobile or tablet device, access Netflix Games from the homepage or the games tab, download the selected game via the device’s app store, and then play the game through the streaming service’s app.

    Although the games are already available to download on the Google Play app store for all members on Android mobile and tablet devices, the streaming service’s app itself will only start rolling out the game later on Wednesday, at 6:00 PM Belgian time.

    The games, some of which can be played offline, are included in the subscription, meaning they will be ad-free, and no additional fees or in-app purchases will be charged. They will not be available on kids profiles “to safeguard childrens’ safety.”

    The mobile games are available in many of the languages offered on the streaming service, and should automatically default to the language preference set in a person’s Netflix profile.

    Netflix is working on rolling out the games for iOS devices, as well as developing additional games.

