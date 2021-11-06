   
‘Bright Brussels’ light festival draws over 500,000 visitors
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 November, 2021
Latest News:
‘Bright Brussels’ light festival draws over 500,000 visitors...
250 climate activists arrested after blocking Brussels’ Rue...
Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments...
COP26: Concerned citizens join Global Climate March in...
Weather report: holidays end on a cloudy note...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    250 climate activists arrested after blocking Brussels’ Rue de la Loi
    2
    Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments
    3
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    4
    Belgian police drew weapon on Kanye West during September trip
    5
    All of Belgium now coloured dark red on European travel map
    Share article:

    ‘Bright Brussels’ light festival draws over 500,000 visitors

    Saturday, 06 November 2021

    © Belga

    Over 500,000 people visited the fifth edition of Bright Brussels, according to a first estimate issued by the Brussels Tourism Office, visit.brussels, just hours before the festival of lights closed on Saturday evening.

    The estimate was based on GSM data collected at the event.

    This year’s edition of the festival had been postponed from to autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was extended from four to ten days. Next year’s edition will be from 10 to 13 February.

    From the evening of 28 October, 16 immersive, fun-filled works of art installed along two routes lit up the Belgian capital, illuminating the Royal premises as well as the European headquarters.

    An architectural production by the Belgian group, Dirty Monitor, was shown on video at the Brussels Royal Palace on Place Square.

    The festival, which also attracted international artists, highlighted local talent by placing majestic places of cultural expression available to them, while Magic Monkey, the Brussels group founded by Marc Largent and Daphné Delbeke, produced a misty, airy atmosphere in the gardens of the Mont des Arts.

    This year the European parliament partnered the event, hosting the Lightbattle III installation by artists Joost van Bergen, Dirk Schlebusch and Onne Walsmit, which showcased the Dutch cultural heritage of cycling under three luminous arches at the Solidarnosc 1980 Square.

    “The Wave,” an immersive 80-metre-long structure comprising 40 motion-sensitive doors enabled passers-by to compose singular audio and visual works as they passed through the Parc du Cinquantenaire.

    There was also a monumental cube with reflective surfaces, created by Brussels artists Ofer Smilansky and Antoine Goldschmidt. Another attraction in the European quarter was a collection of flying light points simulating the movements of fireflies at Meeûs Square.

    An interplay of lights caught travellers by surprise on the metros of the Brussels public transport company, STIB, as it went through the tunnel between Arts-Loi and Parc metro stations.

    In addition to the lights, an OFF programme offered varied activities, such as nighttime visits to seven museums and businesses, and DJ soirees.

    Entry into enclosed locations required the presentation of a Covid Safe Ticket.

    Quite a bit of effort went into ensuring that the works were sustainable, including environmentally friendly techniques and the introduction of a carbon compensation. In fact, this was one of the criteria most taken into consideration by the jury in selecting the works and, for the first time ever, the Bright Festival had a zero-carbon imprint.

    Latest news

    250 climate activists arrested after blocking Brussels’ Rue de la Loi
    Some 250 activists of the radical climate movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) were arrested after gathering near the Rue de la Loi in Brussels around ...
    Brexit brings Flanders 2.4 billion in investments
    Eighty-one British companies have made the jump across the Channel to Flanders because of Brexit, a study by Flanders Investment & Trade shows. ...
    COP26: Concerned citizens join Global Climate March in Brussels
    Brussels residents and visitors accepted invitations to take part virtually in the Global Climate March in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday by walking ...
    Weather report: holidays end on a cloudy note
    The sky is expected to remain cloudy on Saturday afternoon and evening in most of Belgium, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) ...
    France’s bishops recognise church’s ‘institutional responsibility’ for child abuse
    France’s bishops meeting in Lourdes have decided to “recognise the institutional responsibility of the Church” in the abuse thousands of victims were ...
    Body of baby found by hiker in Antwerp nature reserve
    The dead body of a baby was found in a pond at the Blaasveldbroek nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, by a hiker on Saturday. ...
    ‘No security clearance’: legislators cannot see proof of extreme-right threat in Belgium
    A committee looking into increasing extreme right activity in Belgium has confirmed in a report to a parliamentary follow-up commission that the ...
    Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from May 2022
    Norwegian airline Flyr is further expanding its network of destinations and will start flying to and from Brussels from May 2022, the company ...
    A matter of common decency
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: It's all about how ...
    Flanders wants Europe to lower Belgium’s CO2 target
    Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir wants Europe to review downwards the CO2 reduction targets set for Belgium, Het Belang van Limburg newspaper ...
    ‘I’m not my body’: A story about euthanasia
    The word euthanasia stems from ancient Greek meaning “good death”. The first usage of the term is attributed to historian Suetonius, who described ...
    Long queues expected at Belgian airports due to PLF checks this weekend
    Police in Belgium are expecting long queues at the country's airports at the checks on people's Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) as many people will be ...