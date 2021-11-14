Namur hosts exhibit for domestic violence awareness...

An exposition on domestic violence will be held from 15 to 26 November in the Maison des Citoyens (Citizens Centre) at Namur’s town hall, the city’s Social Cohesion Service announced on Friday.

The event is organised in connection with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, held each year on 25 November. It will highlight the testimonies of people who have experienced domestic violence directly or indirectly. Entry will be free of charge.

On 26 November, the city and province of Namur will also organise a projection of the documentary “#SalePute” (‘Dirty Whore’) for schoolgoers.

This film, which focuses on online harassment and misogyny, was produced by two Belgian female journalists, Florence Hainaut and Myriam Leroy, who will be on hand to interact with the students.