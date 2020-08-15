   
Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium until midnight
Sunday, 16 August, 2020
Belarus President speaks with Russia’s Putin about protests...
Weather report: warm Sunday, less heat next week...
The Netherlands advises against non-essential travel to Brussels...
No mad rush to the Belgian coast on...
Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium...
    Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium until midnight

    Saturday, 15 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of Belgium until midnight on Saturday.

    The warning has been in effect since 11:00 AM and is expected to end at midnight, and covers almost the entire country, except for the Coast and the province of West Flanders.

    Storms and rain will develop over Belgium in the next few hours, mainly coming from the east of the country, and then rapidly spreading towards the centre and the north.

    Cumulative rainfall could again reach 10 to 30l/m2 in 1 hour. The chance of hail is smaller, but still possible very locally, warns the RMI.

    Although a few showers are also possible in the far west, the probability of heavy thunderstorms is lower than in other regions.

    The Brussels Times