New orange alert for ‘violent’ thunderstorms across Belgium...

On Sunday, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) issued another orange storm warning for the whole country, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 AM.

Some of the storms could be “violent,” warned the RMI, which had already issued the same warning on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This Sunday afternoon and early next night, sometimes violent thunderstorms with possible hail could break out in places, with rainfall that could reach 10 to 30 L/m2 in one hour.

In the second half of the night, the weather is expected to become drier from the west of the country.

