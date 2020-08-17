Covid-19: hospitalisations and deaths continue to increase...

An average of 574 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Monday.

The figure refers to the period from 7 to 13 August and represents a 5% reduction compared to the average of the week before.

Antwerp province has by far the largest number of cases, at more than 1,000 a week in the last three full weeks – an average of 1,226 a week. Brussels in second place, over the same period, had an average of 614 cases a week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 78,223 – 354 more than yesterday. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 7 to 13 August inclusive, the authorities recorded an average of 31 new hospital admissions per day, an increase of 35% compared to a week earlier. On 13 August, the daily total even reached 42 patients, the highest number since May.

In total, 336 patients were in hospital yesterday, 27 more than the day before, while 86 patients were in intensive care, an increase of four since yesterday, according to Sciensano’s dashboard. Of those, 48 are on a respirator, five more than yesterday.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, a total of 18,708 people have been hospitalised, 54.8% from Flanders, 29.7% from Wallonia and 15.5% from Brussels.

An average number of 8.3 deaths occurred per day over the period 7 t0 13 August – an increase of 115% compared to last week’s report.

And while the deaths are rising, they are doing so less quickly that in the first wave of the epidemic. Again, the numbers of young people infected plays a role. Also, in the beginning of the epidemic care home fatalities were reported as Covid-19 even in the absence of a test.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,939 – four more than yesterday.

“Sciensano would like to extend its deepest gratitude to all healthcare professionals for their daily investment in the fight against coronavirus and their commitment to patients,” the federal health institute said.



Alan Hope

The Brussels Times