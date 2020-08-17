‘Best prank this year’: Belgian man shows butt on Google Street View

A Belgian man decided to play a prank when he saw a Google Street View car last summer and can now be seen showing his naked butt to the camera.

People searching for the address Bergstraat 1 in the municipality Meeuwen-Gruitrode in the Limburg province will not only see the house and some of the street around it, but also the naked butt of a local young man, Jens Vrolijks.

It was a deliberate action, he said on Radio 2 on Monday. “I saw the car coming from far away and thought, now I have to do something that will last for eternity,” Vrolijks said.

The photo was taken last summer, according to him, but only appeared on the internet recently.

“I am incredibly happy with this. It is the best prank I have pulled this year, so everyone can go look at it,” he said, adding that the photo should definitely not be censored for his sake.

However, despite having been online uncensored for about a month, the parts of the photo that show Vrolijks have recently been blurred.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times