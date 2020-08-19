   
Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits...
Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations...
Belgium prepares for access to corona virus vaccines...
Only half of Belgians returning from red travel...
Switzerland to tighten travel restrictions for Belgians...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits
    Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations
    Belgium prepares for access to corona virus vaccines
    Only half of Belgians returning from red travel zones get tested
    Switzerland to tighten travel restrictions for Belgians
    Delphine Boël: ‘I was King Albert II’s dirty laundry’
    Coronavirus: what’s on the agenda for upcoming National Security Council?
    Countries led by women responded better to Covid-19, study confirms
    ‘Impossible to comment’ on Russian vaccine, Maggie De Block says
    North Koreans forced to give up pet dogs to supply restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures On Thursday?
    We need to prevent coronavirus ‘vaccine nationalism,’ says WHO
    Survey: Climate change ‘most pressing issue’ to Europeans
    Thousands support Brussels family fighting to remain in their ‘Tiny House’
    Filling in the void: The rise of ‘legalised squats’ in Brussels
    Coronavirus: over 600 cases of violence against caregivers and patients
    King appoints 12th person in latest attempt to form Belgian government
    ‘Much too early’ to increase contact bubbles, stresses Belgium’s top virologist
    20-year-old dies from Covid-19 in Belgium
    Brussels face mask obligation not sufficient, federal experts say
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    © Belga

    Earlier this year, the federal government in Belgium bought one million serological test kits for Covid-19 – tests which turn out to be unreliable, according to a study carried out in Denmark.

    The tests were ordered by the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP), with director-general Hugues Malonne claiming “a sensitivity and specificity of 100%” – a claim even the manufacturers themselves did not make.

    The agency ordered one million test kits from the Italian manufacturer DiaSorin, at a cost of €7 million, which were then delivered unsolicited to laboratories. Serological tests are mainly used to determine which medical personnel have sufficient antibodies to be able to be deployed safely to Covid-19 facilities.

    Now a comparative study by Danish researchers has revealed that the DiaSorin test is unreliable. The study tries the tests on 150 samples of Covid-19 infected blood, as well as a control group of 586 samples of uninfected blood.

    The DiaSorin test managed to identify the presence of Covid-19 in 97.2% of samples – considerably lower than the 99% minimum demanded. And it was the only one of the 15 tests to fail the specificity test.

    On the question of sensitivity – whether the test can identify the presence of antibodies in a given sample – the result of 84.6% success was described as “disappointing”.

    Philippe De Backer (Open VLD), the government minister charged with procuring materials needed for the Covid-19 epidemic, said “two correctly conducted validation studies confirm the performance of the DiaSorin test”.

    The intention in April, he said, had been to secure tests of sufficient quality for the Belgian market to avoid future shortages, and not to select the best test.

    In addition, in the difficult circumstances and with limited supply, a large number of tests had to be purchased quickly, he said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times