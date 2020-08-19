Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for third day in a row

An average of 528 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.

The trend of new infections per day has decreased by 15% over the 7-day period from 9 to 15 August.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 78,897. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

In Brussels, the number of infections continues to increase. 828 new infections were recorded last week, a rise of 21%. The incidence in the region is currently at 68 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Last week, the authorities recorded an average of 30 new hospital admissions per day, which is a slight decrease compared to the daily average of 33 new admissions the week before.

In total, 335 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 89 are in the intensive care unit.

An average number of 10 deaths occurred per day over the past week, which is more than twice the daily average of the week before. However, it is likely that last week’s heatwave played a part in the high number, according to health officials.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,959.

Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

