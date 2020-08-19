   
Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler salute as colleagues laugh
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler...
Belgian experts ‘wholeheartedly support’ opening borders to cross-border...
Antwerp’s coronavirus approach to shift focus as infection...
Large families should wear face masks indoors, Brussels...
EU to train 10,000 medics to work in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler salute as colleagues laugh
    Belgian experts ‘wholeheartedly support’ opening borders to cross-border couples
    Antwerp’s coronavirus approach to shift focus as infection rates decrease
    Large families should wear face masks indoors, Brussels doctors argue
    EU to train 10,000 medics to work in ICU during pandemic
    2 in 3 no longer motivated to follow Belgium’s coronavirus measures
    Red Cross issues advice on how to give first aid in coronatimes
    Pope pleads to rich countries: ‘share the vaccine’
    Travellers who skip mandatory Covid-19 test face punishment
    Ghent sees increase in ‘rogue poopers’ due to Covid-19 pandemic
    TUI Fly will operate special flights between Belgium and Morocco
    Biden officially elected presidential candidate, Trump faces Russia scrutiny
    Belgium in Brief: A Cautious Decline
    ‘Cautious decline’ in coronavirus infections in Brussels, Crisis Centre says
    Mali’s president steps down after coup d’état
    Dutroux Affair: father of one of the victims writes ‘the truth’ about the case
    Belgian average of new coronavirus cases decreases for third day in a row
    EU and UK restart negotiations on post-Brexit relationship
    Erasmus College will open under code orange for safety’s sake
    ‘Ronald Koeman will be the coach of FC Barcelona,’ says Barcelona president
    View more
    Share article:

    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: Police makes Hitler salute as colleagues laugh

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020

    The wife of a man who died after a police intervention at Charleroi airport in February 2018 is demanding a new investigative judge as images of the intervention surface.

    The man had caused trouble when boarding a flight and was subsequently put in a cell. He died a few days later, following a cardiac arrest after officers got heavy-handed when he started behaving strangely.

    He had started beating his head against the wall of the cell to the point of bleeding, after which officers tried to restrain him. They put a blanket over his head and one officer sat on him for 16 minutes.

    “At the videos of the arrest of the American George Floyd, I immediately thought: my husband died the same way,” his widow said in Het Laatste Nieuws. “Only the police also flat-out laughed at my husband and a policewoman next to him did a Hitler salute.”

    “I want to know what happened and why they behaved that way,” the man’s wife said.

    Related Articles

     

    “Something seemed to be going on with my husband, he wasn’t feeling well,” she said, “but the police ignored my husband all night. When they saw the blood, they should have given him first aid. Instead, they sat on him with so many people. He couldn’t breathe properly. Everything went wrong here, from beginning to end.”

    After an investigation into the man’s exact cause of death has been dragging on for over two years, the wife wants to have a different investigative judge put on the case, as “she feels like they’re trying to cover it up,” according to her lawyer.

    “The family’s next of kin have already twice asked for additional inquiries, concerning the interrogation of several people and medical expertise,” a spokesperson for the Charleroi public prosecutor’s office said. “Due to the crisis surrounding Covid-19, there has been a delay. All police officers involved in the intervention have now been heard.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times