Covid-19: Number of new cases stabilises in Belgium...

An average of 535 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Monday.

The figure refers to the period from 10 to 16 August and reflects a fall in the numbers across the country, with the exception of Brussels and Namur.

In Brussels, 822 new cases were counter, 127 more than the previous week. In Namur, the number of new cases went up by four to 149.

Antwerp province has by far the largest number of cases, with an average of 1,273 a week. Brussels in second place, over the same period, had an average of 651 cases a week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 79,479 – 482 more than yesterday. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 10 to 16 August inclusive, the authorities recorded an average of 30 new hospital admissions per day, compared to 31 a week earlier. On 11 August, the daily total even reached 48 patients, the highest number since May.

In total, 334 patients were in hospital yesterday, one fewer than the day before, while 83 patients were in intensive care, a decrease of six since the day before, according to Sciensano’s dashboard. Of those, 48 are on a respirator, the same number as he day before, and the highest number since early June.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, a total of 18,789 people have been hospitalised, 54.7% from Flanders, 29.7% from Wallonia and 15.6% from Brussels.

An average number of 10 deaths occurred per day over the period 10 t0 16 August – compared to a daily average of four in last week’s report.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,969 – ten more than yesterday.

“Sciensano would like to extend its deepest gratitude to all healthcare professionals for their daily investment in the fight against coronavirus and their commitment to patients,” the federal health institute said.



Alan Hope

The Brussels Times