   
Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of contracting Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of...
EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit...
We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for...
Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map...
Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of contracting Covid-19
    EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit talks
    We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing travellers
    Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet
    Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall
    Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels
    1,200 Belgians return from ‘red zones’ every day despite travel ban
    One of two victims in Brussels shooting dies of wounds
    Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for ‘living with the new coronavirus’
    Belgians take on more mortgage despite coronavirus crisis
    Wedding sector ‘furious’ after being ignored by Belgium’s Security Council
    Culture sector disappointed in slight relaxation of restrictions
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Face masks mandatory in Brussels until ‘at least mid-September’
    Government medicines agency denies Covid tests were unreliable
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium will not ‘harmonise’ face mask rules
    View more
    Share article:

    Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of contracting Covid-19

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Credit: Pikist

    Flemish schools are often not sufficiently ventilated, which increases the chances of contracting Covid -19 among classmates in the new school year, according to Jelle Laverge, professor of building physics at the University of Ghent.

    “At the start of the pandemic, it was assumed that the infection route via aerosols was limited,” Laverge told Belgian Radio 1. “But more and more emerging cases are now showing that there is very likely a high risk of passing on the virus via air. For small and busy spaces, such as classrooms, that risk only increases.”

    “What is important, is getting fresh air in from outside,” Laverge said, adding that opening the windows during class time could make a big difference.

    Related News:

     

    Other options include not using non-ventilated classrooms, installing a complete ventilation system in schools, or considering “local options in or above a window. There are also ventilation systems that specifically take aerosols out of the air,” he said.

    Laverge’s remarks come 10 days before the start of the new school year on 1 September. Following his assessment, schools will have around two to three months to adapt their facilities before cold temperatures will make it impossible to simply leave all windows open throughout the day.

    On Thursday, Belgium’s National Security Council announced that pupils will be returning to school full-time starting September. For students over 12 years old and teachers, a face mask will remain compulsory.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times