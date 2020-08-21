   
Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the...
Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic...
Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map...
1,200 Belgians return from ‘red travel zones’ every...
One of two victims in Ixelles shooting dies...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall
    Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    1,200 Belgians return from ‘red travel zones’ every day, Crisis Centre says
    One of two victims in Ixelles shooting dies of wounds
    Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for ‘living with the new coronavirus’
    Belgians take on more mortgage despite coronavirus crisis
    Wedding sector ‘furious’ after being ignored by Belgium’s Security Council
    Culture sector disappointed in slight relaxation of restrictions
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Face masks mandatory in Brussels until ‘at least mid-September’
    Government medicines agency denies Covid tests were unreliable
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium will not ‘harmonise’ face mask rules
    Federal police Director-General temporarily resigns over fatal Charleroi arrest
    Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian youth climate activists
    Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud
    Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    © Belga

    A free rail pass scheme set to be released in time for the summer has been delayed for a second time and is now set to be rolled out no sooner than in October.

    Federal Mobility Minister François Bellot’s cabinet confirmed that the scheme, already delayed once to September, had been pushed back again to 5 October.

    The new postponement follows calls from coastal town mayors for measures to better regulate rail traffic to the Belgian coast, as throngs of city dwellers flocked to the country’s beaches to escape an unusually long heatwave in August.

    Related News:

     

    The crowds of day-trippers in beaches strained local authorities attempting to enforce coronavirus rules and social distancing, with at least one major brawl breaking out in a packed beach in Blankenberge.

    The free rail pass scheme, part of a push to boost local tourism as many postpone their international travels in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, will grant 12 free rail passes to all residents of Belgium above the age of 12.

    Originally set to be released in mid-August, the release of the free rail passes was pushed back to mid-September in a National Security Council decision in July, following a string of back-and-forth negotiations with rail operator SNCB.

    At the time the rail passes were announced, the SCNB claimed to have been sidelined from government negotiations and expressed concerns that the passes would lead to overcrowding in trains and platforms.

    The rail passes will grant all residents above the age of 12 two free train rides per month, redeemable from 5 October and for a period of six months.

    According to the SCNB, the decision of limiting the use of the passes to two free rides per month is aimed at better managing passenger flows.

    Residents interested in the passes can apply to obtain them online from 1 September.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times