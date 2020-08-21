   
We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for...
Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map...
Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing...
Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet...
Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing travellers
    Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet
    Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall
    Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels
    1,200 Belgians return from ‘red zones’ every day despite travel ban
    One of two victims in Brussels shooting dies of wounds
    Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for ‘living with the new coronavirus’
    Belgians take on more mortgage despite coronavirus crisis
    Wedding sector ‘furious’ after being ignored by Belgium’s Security Council
    Culture sector disappointed in slight relaxation of restrictions
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Face masks mandatory in Brussels until ‘at least mid-September’
    Government medicines agency denies Covid tests were unreliable
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium will not ‘harmonise’ face mask rules
    Federal police Director-General temporarily resigns over fatal Charleroi arrest
    Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian youth climate activists
    View more
    Share article:

    We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The coronavirus will continue to be a big part of our lives for the next few months, whether or not we are tired of it, health officials said at a press conference on Friday.

    Across Belgium, the downward trend in the number of confirmed infections continues, even though there are regional differences, according to the latest figures.

    “However, it is clear to everyone that we are going to be stuck with this virus for the next few months,” said Yves Stevens, spokesperson for the National Crisis Centre. “Yes, that is very annoying, and yes, it is normal that ‘corona fatigue’ occurs. But over the past few months, we have proven that we can adapt our behaviour to the virus in a sustainable way.”

    “Our collective efforts over the past few weeks are beginning to pay off,” said Stevens. “Very cautiously, we may describe this as a small collective victory. We won a race in a preparatory round, but our mission is very clear: we want the final victory in the Tour de France.”

    To be able to do that, however, the circulation of the virus in our society still has to be drastically reduced, according to Stevens.

    Related News:

     

    “We will succeed in this if we continue to adapt our behaviour to the presence of the virus in the coming weeks. Vigilance is still required,” he said. “The curve will not go down automatically, our behaviour will determine the coming weeks.”

    However, thanks to the stricter measures that were implemented at the end of July, and people’s “collective efforts” to respect them, schools will be able to open as planned from 1 September, with the necessary precautions.

    On Thursday, Belgium’s National Security Council decided to extend most measures, which were already in force until the end of August, to the end of September, while allowing a few relaxations as well.

    “Learning to live with the virus and adapting our behaviour is the only correct answer to this situation,” Stevens said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times