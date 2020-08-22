   
Coronavirus: another 30 infections in Mechelen nursing home
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 22 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: another 30 infections in Mechelen nursing home...
Second wave would not have happened without ‘bubble...
Deconfinement: ‘tidal wave’ of evictions expected from September...
Children over 12 should now also wear face...
2,600 Belgian clients involved in Credit Suisse investigation...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 22 August 2020
    Coronavirus: another 30 infections in Mechelen nursing home
    Second wave would not have happened without ‘bubble of 15’, says Marc Van Ranst
    Deconfinement: ‘tidal wave’ of evictions expected from September
    Children over 12 should now also wear face masks, WHO advises
    2,600 Belgian clients involved in Credit Suisse investigation
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Belgium bans travel to additional regions in Spain and France
    Belarusian president vows to ‘solve the problem’ of protests in his country
    Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00 PM
    Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people
    Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing homes
    UN court convicts one person for 2005 terror attack in Lebanon – justice served?
    Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts ‘shocked’ as AstraZeneca seeks liability waiver for vaccine
    Brussels Airlines: Commission approves Belgian state aid
    Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon fights to become world champion in tense rematch
    ‘No scientific evidence’ vaping spreads virus, says Van Gucht
    European Commission calls for an investigation into Russian opposition leader’s coma
    Coronavirus: people more worried about family than themselves, study finds
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: another 30 infections in Mechelen nursing home

    Saturday, 22 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Another 30 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Milsenhof nursing home in Mechelen, where 41 cases of the virus had been detected a week ago.

    The new cases, 21 residents and nine staff members, are all asymptomatic.

    Thirty-three residents and eight members of staff were found to be infected with Covid-19 last weekend following a previous round of testing. The 85 residents and 48 employees who had tested negative at that time were retested on Thursday.

    The institution’s cohort service, a separate service specifically set up to treat Covid-19 patients, will be extended, according to Milsenhof Director Danny Coremans.

    “Another four residents were infected during the week,” Coremans said. “A total of 58 positive residents in two different services are now being taken care of by staff. Five of them have been hospitalised.”

    Everyone who has tested negative so far will be retested on Wednesday, according to Coremans. “We want to be fast, detect any infection and take action before people really fall ill,” he stressed.

    No visits are allowed for the moment. The city of Mechelen has provided three tablets for the residents to enable them to be in contact with their loved ones.

    The Brussels Times